Torry Holt named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo- For the second straight year, former St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement came Tuesday night.

Congratulations to WR @BigGame81 on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/B9cwMpSFJu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

Holt was named one of 15 “Modern-Era” player finalists for the second time since his retirement. An official unveiling of the class is slated for Saturday, February 6. If Holt is voted in, formal enshrinement is scheduled for August 8 in Canton, Ohio. The class of 2021 figures to be headlined by Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning, a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

The class of 2020’s ceremony, featuring Holt’s teammate Isaac Bruce and Lutheran North graduate Steve Atwater (Broncos/Jets) was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place the day before.