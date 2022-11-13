Billikens men’s basketball head coach Travis Ford visited the Sports Final set on Sunday, November 13. Ford in his 7th season as SLU’s head coach might have his best team yet this season. The veteran laden team is off to a 2-0 early season start. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Coach Ford discuss several things, including the hopes of success for this season, including an NCAA Tournament run and when if ever will the Billikens and Mizzou play against each other.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction