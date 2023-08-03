Two two run homers in the second inning were the difference in the Twins 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night at Busch Stadium. Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers and Michael A. Taylor both smashed two run homers off Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore to build an early 4-0 lead. Alec Burleson was the hitting star for the Cardinals with three hits including his 8th home run of the season and second in back to back games. Liberatore takes the loss (1-4). He went 5.2 innings allowing five runs. Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray gets the win tossing seven innings, allowing two runs while striking our eight Cardinals. Gray’s season record improves to 5-4.

The Cardinals home stand continues Friday night with the first of three games against the Colorado Rockies this weekend.