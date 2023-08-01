The leaders in the American League’s Central division, the Minnesota Twins came to St. Louis and knocked off the Cardinals 3-2 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. A Tommy Edman throwing error allowed the Twins to score their first run in the 5th inning. Nolan Arenado’s run scoring single in the 6th inning tied the game at 1-1. Minnesota took the lead for good in the 7th when pinch hitter Donovan Solano delivered a two run single off Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, making it 3-1 Twins. Tyler O’Neill got the game a bit closer with a solo home run in the 9th inning, but that was how the contest ended.

