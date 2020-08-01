Two Cardinals test positive for Covid-19, Friday game in Milwaukee is postponed

Two Cardinals players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the Cardinals at Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed. The entire Cardinals team is quarantined in their respective hotel rooms in Milwaukee. Redbirds players and staff with the team were all tested twice on Friday after their most recent Covid-19 tests taken this past Wednesday showed the two positive tests. If the Friday tests produce no new positive coronavirus results, the Cardinals should be able to return to the field on Saturday. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak offered his thoughts on the positive tests and the waiting game the Cardinals are now playing.