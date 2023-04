ST. LOUIS — St. Louis soccer fans already knew the Concacaf Gold Cup was coming to CityPark, but the news got even better. The U.S. Men’s National Team will play in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 28th in a first-round match.

They will play one of four teams from the Caribbean that are competing in a preliminary round. The U.S. will play in the nightcap at 8:30 pm.

The first game will be Jamaica against Nicaragua.