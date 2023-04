For the fifth time in school history, the Connecticut Huskies are the champions of men’s college basketball. They beat San Diego State 76-59 on Monday night in Houston, Texas.

UConn got off to a quick start, building a 36-20 first half lead. San Diego State did mount a comeback in the second half, closing the deficit to five at 60-55. But the Huskies finished the game on a 16-4 run. Tristen Newton led UConn in scoring with 19 points.