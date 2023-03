ST. LOUIS – The UMSL men’s basketball team made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Division 2 tournament for the first time in more than 50 years.

It was a great run, but on Tuesday night the Tritons fell to Nova Southeastern 82-75 in a game played in Evansville, Indiana. The game was tied throughout, including 36-36 at halftime.

A late 8-0 run by Nova Southeastern helped them pull away. UMSL ends the year at 24-11, while the top-seeded Sharks of Nova improve to 34-0.