Monday was a big night at the Missouri Athletic Club. They hosted the USBWA (United State Basketball Writers Association) awards. The biggest names from this just concluded college basketball season were all in St. Louis. Male player of the year, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Female player of the year, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Male Freshman of the Year, Auburn’s Jabari Smith were among many honored at the event. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne asked Kentucky head basketball John Calipari about the great college players coming from St. Louis.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne goes live with Auburn super freshman basketball star Jabari Smith at the United Sates Basketball Writers Association Awards at the Missouri Athletic Club. Smith was receiving the Male Freshman of the Year award.