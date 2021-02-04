University City grad Tershawn Wharton a key cog in Kansas City’s Super Bowl Defensive Line

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 13: Tershawn Wharton #98 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- As much as fans who suffered through the Steve Spagnuolo years as head coach of the St. Louis Rams probably don’t like to hear it, the man has a reputation for being able to make the right calls on defense in the Super Bowl when it comes to Tom Brady. It’s one of the skills that helped him get the Rams job after the New York Giants used an aggressive pass rush to win the Super Bowl in 2008.

Now, thirteen years later, Spagnuolo has another defensive line getting ready to face Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. Last year that attack included a local product in Parkway Central’s Khalen Saunders. In this year’s attempt at a repeat, “Spags” has another one from our area. His name is Tershawn Wharton, the pride of University City High School and Missouri S&T. We talked to the coaches who helped get him started on the journey.

“He was the icing on the cake we needed that year to have the run we had,” former U-City Head Coach Jameison Allen said of what Wharton meant to the Lions’ 2015 team which went 10-6 and won a district title. Wharton had 110 tackles as a senior, but didn’t get a lot of attention on the recruiting trail. He spent his first three seasons at Maplewood-Richmond Heights, but the district dropped football as their roster numbers began to shrink and make it unsafe to field a team.

“I don’t think a lot of people really knew a whole lot about him, but it wasn’t because of his abilities,” Allen said. “His work ethic was phenomenal, he was intense. He’s very quiet and a well-spoken young man but when the lights come on and he puts that helmet on, he was a terror. He was really a pleasure to coach and a pleasure to watch because he was determined to do all he could to help his teammates be successful.”

Wharton landed at Missouri S&T thanks to an alum on the U-City staff and made an impact as a freshman, tying for the team lead with 5.5 sacks. In his sophomore year, he went to a whole different level. His 13.5 sacks were the third-most in all of Division II. He set a school single season record with 21 tackles for a loss.

For a program like S&T, a season like that can be a blessing and a curse. It means your team has a great player, but it also means a player could try to transfer to a bigger stage.

“It crossed my mind a few times, thinking about coming to play at Mizzou,” Wharton said last May.” I think that I just stuck with it at S&T. The coaches loved me, and I think it was a mutual respect with each other, so I just stayed there.”

“He’s such a loyal kid. He trusted us. We did things, we were up front with him,” said Tyler Fenwick, who at the time was the Miners’ Head Coach and is now at Southeastern Oklahoma. “He’s one of those guys, when he trusts you that you’ve got his best interests, he’s going to do whatever for you…

He wasn’t going to go anywhere else, he cared so much about his teammates.”

Wharton finished his Missouri S&T career and signed with the Chiefs as a rookie undrafted free agent. That marked the first of three moments current Missouri S&T Head Coach Todd Drury says he’ll never forget. The second was when Wharton made the opening week roster. The third was when Wharton recorded his first NFL sack in November.

Tershawn Wharton is going to be a Chief for a while. Jones runs the loop and good cross chop pressure from Taco forces Darnold to step up in the pocket. Wharton walks his man into the backfield then disengages and SLAMS Darnold for his first career sack. @ArrowheadLive pic.twitter.com/LvktOF9fWC — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) November 2, 2020

Drury, who was the school’s Defensive Coordinator before ascending to the head coaching position for Wharton’s senior year, says he’s Wharton’s biggest fan and he’s mindful of what Sunday means not only for his former star, but for his school.

Last year, we saw S&T represented at the Super Bowl celebration. This year, we have a Miner playing in the Super Bowl. Will you be cheering for alumni Tershawn Wharton in 2021? pic.twitter.com/RF31Iv8GM7 — S&T Admissions (@SandTAdmissions) February 3, 2021

“To be able to watch him play in a Super Bowl is huge for him, it’s huge for us as a coaching staff and it’s also huge for the university. A hundred million people are going to watch this game and Missouri S&T will be represented in front of a hundred million people. We’ve done a lot of great things here at S&T in terms of engineering, technology and innovation and all these different things, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a platform with a hundred million people watching to see what we can do.”

Drury said Wharton’s journey to the NFL has also taught his staff valuable lessons about the process it takes for schools to get players in a position to take advantage of pro opportunities. He’s also mindful of the legacy Wharton’s experience can plant in the minds of his players now and moving forward.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) forces a fumble against Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) during a football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

“He always wanted to be coached and wanted to get better, and so just the example he left as a vocal leader, as a physical leader all these different things….for our team he left a lasting impact on our team because he laid the foundation for hey…..ok, he did it that way and he made it, right?” Drury said.

Now what about the game? Of course his former coaches will be watching. And going back to the importance a pass rush can have in a game like this, it’s not hard for Fenwick’s mind to wander and consider the possibilities.

“Tershawn’s effort and his explosiveness….he wreaks havoc with offensive lineman, he gives ’em fits, and who knows, maybe he’ll be the MVP, you never know, you know what I mean, couple sacks, that would be pretty cool. “