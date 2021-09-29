University of Missouri curators to vote on naming new indoor football complex

A Missouri helmet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 41-0. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators has called a special meeting for Thursday, with a vote on a name for the new indoor football practice facility after a husband and wife pair the only item on the agenda.

If approved, the building would be named the Stephens Indoor Facility, for Brad and Rachel Stephens.

Brad Stephens graduated from MU in 1997 with a degree in Business Administration and his wife, Rachel Cohen Stephens, a 1998 MU School of Journalism graduate. They currently live in the North Texas area where Brad Stephens serves as portfolio manager for his investment firm. Ms. Stephens is a former corporate marketing executive and a past member of the University of Missouri Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.

The $33,410,000 project will be funded by donations. It will be located adjacent to the new South End Zone football facility completed in 2019.

The new indoor practice facility has been a goal for Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz since his arrival from Appalachian State before the last season. The current facility, built in 1998, is only 70 yards long and is shared with other Mizzou athletic programs.

The new building could be complete by December 2022.