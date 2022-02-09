University of Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks leaves for NFL job

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks shouts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, Jan, 21, 2021, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ST. LOUIS–The Missouri Tiger football team will have its third defensive coordinator in three seasons in 2022, following the news that Steve Wilks is leaving to return to the National Football League and one of his former employers, the Carolina Panthers.

Wilks, a former Carolina Defensive Coordinator, has been hired to be the team’s defensive backs coach. Wilks recently interviewed for the open Defensive Coordinator position with the New York Giants, who instead hired former Baltimore Ravens DC Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. It’s a literal homecoming for Wilks, who was born and raised in Charlotte and also got his start in coaching at the high school level there.

Wilks returned to the college level after spending much of the last 15 years in the pro ranks. He guided a Missouri defense that struggled early on in the season, leading to speculation that Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz could have sought to replace him. Ultimately, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin was fired, and the defense appeared to improve over the course of the season, despite a lack of depth in the secondary, which was hurt by a season-ending injury to Ennis Rakestraw.

When Drinkwitz took over at Missouri in 2020, he kept former DC Ryan Walters on before Walters left the following season for the same post at Illinois. Drinkwitz could turn to one of the newest members of his defensive staff to take over on that side of the ball. Safeties coach Blake Baker is a former DC at Miami (FL) and LA Tech.