University of Missouri puts $31.6 million price tag on proposed football facility

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators is expected to vote Thursday on a $1.55 million proposal to hire a Kansas City area architect to design and engineer the athletic department’s new indoor football training facility.
HOK would lead the $31.6 million project, which would build a new indoor facility next to Memorial Stadium that includes a field measuring 100 yards long and a total 86,400 square feet, including exam space and bathrooms. The current indoor practice field runs 70 yards.
Official approval of the project itself would come in May, along with a funding plan. The athletic department has already announced a pair of $10 million donations. The school says the project could be designed and built within 18 months.