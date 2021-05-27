University of Missouri’s Tiger caravan comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–Members of the University of Missouri athletics department, including Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Head men’s Basketball Head Coach Cuonzo Martin, Head women’s Basketball coach Robin Pingeton, and Athletics Director Jim Sterk held court Thursday at Forest Park as a school caravan made its way across the state and arrived in St. Louis.
Earlier in the day, Drinkwitz and Martin joined Demetrious Johnson in giving away groceries to local families thanks to Johnson’s foundation.
Martin and Drinkwitz talked to FOX2 about the relationship they’ve formed in the year since Drinkwitz took over the Mizzou Football program.