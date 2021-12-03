Updated college football bowl projections: Where Mizzou could land

ST. LOUIS–On Sunday, Eli Drinkwitz’s University of Missouri football team will find out where it will head for his coming bowl season. For now, the coaching staff has been hitting the road this week, specifically in St. Louis and Kansas City ahead of the national signing day on December 15.
A few things have happened since the last time we looked at various bowl game projections for the Tigers. First, the Southeastern Conference had 13 teams reach bowl eligibility, with Florida and LSU both reaching 6 wins in the last week of the regular season. There are only 12 bowl games with an official affiliation with the SEC, meaning one school will end up playing in a game that could be outside of what someone would consider a traditional footprint for the conference. While the Tigers got eligible a week earlier, that doesn’t give the school any more clout when it comes to putting matchups together.
That means that instead of Tampa or Shreveport, the Tigers could end up in Detroit, Charlotte, or Annapolis. Or in Texas. The NCAA approved an additional bowl game for this year to allow all the teams who reached eligibility a chance to play in one. Specifics of the game haven’t been detailed, except that it will likely be in the Dallas area.
Here’s what a handful of experts are projecting ahead of Sunday’s big reveal.
- Stewart Mandel Mandel/The Athletic: Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 22 vs. Army in Fort Worth, TX.
- Brett McMuphy/The Action Network: Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Dec. 21 vs. Air Force in Frisco, TX
- CollegeFootballNews.com/Yahoo: Quick Lane Bowl Dec. 27 vs. Western Michigan in Detroit, MI
- Bowlseason.com: Camellia Bowl Dec. 25 vs North Texas in Montgomery, AL
- Athlon Sports: First Responder Bowl Dec 28: vs Air Force in Dallas, TX
- Jerry Palm/CBS Sports: Quick Lane Bowl Dec. 27 vs Western Michigan in Detroit, MI
- Sporting News: Military Bowl December 27 vs Fresno State in Annapolis, MD
- Sports Illustrated: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec 28 vs. West Virginia in Memphis, TN
The Camellia Bowl would present a rematch against North Texas, who the Tigers defeated 48-35 in October. A matchup with Western Michigan would mean facing Pattonville grad Kaleb Eleby at quarterback for the Broncos. Chaminade alum Jakobi Buchanan has barreled over defenders coming out of the Army backfield all year, while Edwardsville’s Justin Johnson has seen action in six games for West Virginia.