Updated college football bowl projections: Where Mizzou could land

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 02: Truman, the Missouri Tigers mascot, leads students in a cheer during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–On Sunday, Eli Drinkwitz’s University of Missouri football team will find out where it will head for his coming bowl season. For now, the coaching staff has been hitting the road this week, specifically in St. Louis and Kansas City ahead of the national signing day on December 15.

A few things have happened since the last time we looked at various bowl game projections for the Tigers. First, the Southeastern Conference had 13 teams reach bowl eligibility, with Florida and LSU both reaching 6 wins in the last week of the regular season. There are only 12 bowl games with an official affiliation with the SEC, meaning one school will end up playing in a game that could be outside of what someone would consider a traditional footprint for the conference. While the Tigers got eligible a week earlier, that doesn’t give the school any more clout when it comes to putting matchups together.

Related Content Bowl Projections: Where Mizzou football could land

That means that instead of Tampa or Shreveport, the Tigers could end up in Detroit, Charlotte, or Annapolis. Or in Texas. The NCAA approved an additional bowl game for this year to allow all the teams who reached eligibility a chance to play in one. Specifics of the game haven’t been detailed, except that it will likely be in the Dallas area.

Here’s what a handful of experts are projecting ahead of Sunday’s big reveal.

The Camellia Bowl would present a rematch against North Texas, who the Tigers defeated 48-35 in October. A matchup with Western Michigan would mean facing Pattonville grad Kaleb Eleby at quarterback for the Broncos. Chaminade alum Jakobi Buchanan has barreled over defenders coming out of the Army backfield all year, while Edwardsville’s Justin Johnson has seen action in six games for West Virginia.