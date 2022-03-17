Is there anything better than March Madness? The NCAA Men’s basketball tournament never disappoints. Day one of the first round of the historic tournament on Thursday delivered four big upsets including one real shocker.

Michigan an 11 seed started the upsets with a 75-63 win over #6 seed Colorado State. Richmond then pulled off a 12-5 upset beating Iowa 67-63. The night session produced two more upsets. #12 seed New Mexico State beat #5 UConn 70 to 63. But the fourth and final upset was the shocker. 15th seed St. Peter’s knocked out the second seed in the East Region. Kentucky lost in overtime to St. Peter’s 85-79.

Look for more upsets to come on Friday as the first round continues.