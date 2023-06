The United States men’s national soccer team played their first ever game ay Citypark on Wednesday night and it was an overwhelming success! Team USA scored three goals in the match’s first 15 minutes and cruised to a 6-0 clean sheet victory in a CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Jesus Ferreira scored three goals in the game’s first 50 minutes. Djordje Mihailovic added two goals with Bryan Reynolds scoring the other for Team USA.

