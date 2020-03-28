USA Gymnastics remains committed to St. Louis for Olympic Trials

ST. LOUIS – We still don’t know exactly when athletes will eventually convene to compete in what will still be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics even if those games are held in 2021, but USA Gymnastics said Friday that the road to Tokyo delayed by the coronavirus pandemic would still include a St. Louis stop.
Enterprise Center was scheduled to host the Olympic Trials for both the Men’s and Women’s teams in June. The trials, along with the Olympics themselves have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are in the process of exploring alternative dates for events that have been impacted by the Coronavirus and the postponement of the Tokyo Games. Specifically, we are working with the USOPC and the St. Louis Sports Commission to reschedule the Olympic Trials, once the new dates for the Olympic Games are set. Barring any scheduling conflicts, we are planning to hold Olympic Trials in St. Louis in 2021,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter Friday.
USA Fencing was also supposed to hold that organization’s Olympic Trials in St. Louis, at America’s Center, in April.