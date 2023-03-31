ST. LOUIS – The 17th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Festival is up and running at various locations in St. Louis, welcoming hockey players of all abilities to St. Louis from across the country.

The first-weekend’s competition features over 58 teams and 1,000 players across six different disciplines: blind, deaf, impaired, special, standing amputee, and warrior hockey.

Games will be run at Maryville University Center and Centene Community Ice Center from Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2.

Sled hockey will be the primary focus in the festival’s second weekend, featuring 72 sled teams. The sled competition will feature seven adult and five youth divisions.