ST. LOUIS – The women of Team USA Hockey play Canada twice in St. Louis this week.

The first exhibition game is Wednesday and the second is on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Center.

The women are getting ready for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

These games are a part of the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota. The tour continues on Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota where Team USA will take on Canada once again.