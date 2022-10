ALTON – Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow, or SALT, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation debuted a new ‘mini-pitch’ soccer facility in Alton Saturday morning.

The project marks the first development of its kind in the St. Louis area.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation aims to install 1,000 ‘mini-pitches’ across the country by 2026, the year the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup. The facilities hope to provide free access to athletics for youth in local areas.