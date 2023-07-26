Lindsey Horan’s goal in the 62nd minute got Team USA even with the Netherlands and the two countries played to a 1-1 draw at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday in New Zealand. The Netherlands had taken an early lead when Jill Roord scored in the 17th minute.

Team USA dominated play, outshooting the Netherlands 18-5 in the game. It looked like USA had taken a 2-1 lead when Alex Morgan scored off a pass from Trinity Rodman, however Morgan was ruled off side on the play.

Team USA finishes group play at the World Cup when they play Portugal on in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 1.