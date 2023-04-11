The USA women’s soccer team beat Ireland 1-0 in a friendly game at Citypark in downtown St. Louis. USA team captain Becky Sauerbrunn a St. Louis native was honored before the game. This contest was Sauerbrunn’s 200th game played with the U.S. national team. in the game, Sauerbrunn nearly scored in the third minute. Her head ball hit off the crossbar. The game’s only goal came from Alana Cook in the 43rd minute.

USA Women’s soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski comments after his team’s 1-0 win at Citypark on Tuesday night. Andonovski was impressed with the stadium and the fans excitement during the match.

St. Louis native and USA women’s soccer team captain Becky Sauerbrunn comments on playing her first game at Citypark in her home town. USA beat Ireland 1-0 on Tuesday night.