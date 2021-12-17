Canada hands USA Women’s Hockey 3-2 overtime loss in STL exhibition game

ST. LOUIS – Although the USA Women’s Hockey Team lost to Canada Friday night 3-2 in overtime, an all-time attendance record was set at the Centene Community Ice Center. 2,947 people were there.

The exhibition game Friday was the second of two played in St. Louis this week as part of the My Why Tour as the two North American teams prepare for the Beijing Olympics.

Canada scored first in the second period. The third period ended 2-2 and the women headed into overtime. Canada scored the golden goal with 1:29 left on the clock in the 5-minute overtime period.

Ahead of the game, USA goaltender Nicole Hensley was recognized for her upcoming induction into the Lindenwood Sports Hall of Fame. Hensley played goal for the Lions and will not be available for the formal induction celebration due to Team USA duties.

The tour continues on Monday in Saint Paul, Minnesota where Team USA will take on Canada once again.