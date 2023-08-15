MADISON, Ill. – Before the green flag flies at the start of IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Aug. 27, there will be another brand of racing on the asphalt at World Wide Technology Raceway – the USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100.

“These cars are loud,” driver Nathan Boyd said.

And fast, as Byrd explained Tuesday during a break from testing for next weekend’s race.

“We’re going to run 80 laps. It’s going to be crazy. We’re going 180 miles per hour down the straightaways, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

Byrd is a rising star on the USAC Silver Crown Series circuit. The 23-year-old and his team have taken on more races in more disciplines to get as much experience as possible. And it’s a family affair.

“The primary goal is to get to the Indy 500. That’s my family’s legacy. Jonathan Byrd’s cafeteria,” Byrd said. “My grandpa, who was running midgets with Rich Vogler back in the 80s. We took Rich Vogler to the Indy 500 in ‘85. We’ve had 22 entries in the Indy 500 since then, and hopefully I’m going to be the 23rd.”

But before that happens, Byrd is excited to be back racing in the St. Louis area.

“Silver Crown cars deserve to be on big tracks like Gateway, and Gateway is probably my favorite Silver Crown track,” he said.

The USAC Silver Crown Series OUTFRONT 100 will start approximately two and a half hours before the Bommarito 500. With no pit stops, it’ll be an hour of action to get fans ready for the IndyCar race.