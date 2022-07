The college sports world was rocked on Thursday when long time Pac 12 schools, USC (University of Southern California) and UCLA (University of California Los Angeles) announced they were leaving for the Big Ten Conference. The two schools both accepted offers from the Big Ten to join their conference beginning in 2024. This shocker comes one year after both Oklahoma and Texas announced they would be leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction