USWNT plays international friendly today vs. Korea Republic in Kansas City

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd (10) slides on the turf after scoring in the first minute against Jamaica during the first half of their 2021 WNT Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The United States Women’s Soccer Team will kickoff against the Korea Republic Thursday in Kansas City. This match will continue the USWNT’s post-Olympic tour.

Coverage of the match played at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas will begin at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch on ESPN2 and TUDN. The official kickoff time is set for 7:08 p.m.

Most recently in international friendlies, the USWNT won both games in a two-game series with Paraguay played in September in Ohio.

The USWNT will play the Korea Republic again on Tuesday, October 26 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. That game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN at 7:00 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

The game on October 26 will be forward Carli Lloyd’s final match with the team. She has 314 caps, making her the second-most capped player in world soccer history. She has scored 134 international goals and is third in USWNT history and fourth all-time in world history. Lloyd will finish her soccer career with NJ/NY Gotham FC at the end of the current NWSL season.