Vanderbilt kicker breaks barrier but Mizzou dominates 41-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0.

Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half.

Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it.

She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers rarely allowed the Commodores to cross midfield.

Larry Rountree rushed 21 times for 160 yards and three touchdowns.