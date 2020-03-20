Vashon Basketball – Denied the Chance to repeat as Champs

The Vashon High School boys basketball team was among six local schools who were denied the chance to play for a state title due to the Coronavirus shutting down the Missouri Class 4 and Class 5 Boys and Girls basketball championships. The semi finals and finals were set for this coming weekend, March 19-21 in Springfield, MO.
The Wolverines were seeking their second straight state title and fourth in the last five years.
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked to Vashon head coach Tony Irons and got the team’s reaction to not being able to take the court this weekend.
The coronavirus ended the high school career of Vashon senior forward Cam'Ron Fletcher. The talented player will take his basketball skills to the University of Kentucky next season.