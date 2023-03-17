The Vashon Wolverines earned their fourth consecutive state championship Friday, cruising to a 64-37 victory over the Central (Park Hills) Rebels.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A powerhouse for high school basketball in the St. Louis area delivers once again, this time to the tune of a four-peat.

Dierre Hill Jr. and Trey Williams sparked the offense, combining for 26 points. The Wolverines held a 33-22 lead at halftime, setting the tone early with a 50% shooting clip and forcing double-digit turnovers through the opening half.

Vashon rattled 17 consecutive wins en route to the state title. After starting competition with two blowout victories, the Wolverines survived a 49-45 contest Thursday against Mid-Missouri’s Father Tolton Regional Catholic.

The latest state championship gives Vashon their 14th in program history and titles in six of the last seven eligible seasons under head coach Tony Irons.