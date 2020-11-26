Vashon grad Cam’Ron Fletcher impresses in Kentucky debut

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 25: Cam’ Ron Fletcher #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball during the game against the Morehead State Eagles at Rupp Arena on November 25, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- If it’s possible to be a four star recruit and yet an underdog, Cam’Ron Fletcher appears to have found where the two paths merge. The Vashon graduate, now a freshman at Kentucky where Head Coach John Calipari collects four and five star recruits like a chef stocking a kitchen at Thanksgiving, has not appeared on the preseason watch lists for various awards and garnered a lot of the hype that comes along with it.

On Wednesday’s opening night of the college basketball season, ESPN’s SportsCenter ran a highlight montage showing how Calipari’s latest crop of freshmen manhandled Morehead State 81-45 at Rupp Arena and went down the list, not mentioning Fletcher’s 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

“I don’t really care about the attention. I just go play hard, play dirty, that’s just me,” Fletcher said. “I just wanted to go out and have fun.”

Looking at the advanced analytics, Cam'Ron Fletcher finished with a team-high 7.4 net points after producing 10.9 points on offense and giving up 3.5 points on defense.



Next closest was Davion Mintz with 6.6 net points (11.9 produced, 5.3 allowed). https://t.co/cLo6i4iFXS — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 26, 2020

Fletcher’s statline most definitely got Calipari’s attention.

“I love what I saw from Cam today because he just plays hard,” Calipari said.

“Will you be ready for your chance, or do you instead of fight its flight or is it delusion and I’m gonna blame. You’re gonna get a chance. Like Cam has not done what he did today in a game. That’s why he didn’t go in earlier but now, what he just did today, we gotta push him in there.”

Terrence Clarke on Cam'Ron Fletcher:



“Cam is that guy, man. He’s that guy. He plays as hard as he can every time he’s out there. He gives it his all, and that’s why I love him to death.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 26, 2020

Fletcher’s next chance to impress on the court is Sunday against Richmond.