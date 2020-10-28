Vashon grad Cam’Ron Fletcher ready to tip it off for Kentucky Wildcats

ST. LOUIS, Mo-Cam’Ron Fletcher’s high school career was cut short last spring when the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the state playoffs, his Vashon Wolverines two wins shy of repeating as state champions.

Now, he’s a few weeks away from starting his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats, a team projected to be a top five or top ten program nationally. The 6-6 forward, a top 65 recruit nationally, is one of many new faces for the Wildcats. The roster has seen an almost total makeover, consisting of freshmen and transfers.

“They are learning about themselves, they’re learning about each other, we are learning about them, we coaches, and they are learning about us – what we accept, what is not acceptable, what will get a response from me, what am I looking for, how I want them to play, and then how do they play together,” Head Coach John Calipari recently told reporters.

For his part, Fletcher, a 6-6 forward and a top 65 recruit nationally, said he’s embracing the less glamorous work that comes with contributing at the next level.

“Yeah, I love defense myself. Before anything else, I love defense. Defense wins games…I’m going for all the loose balls. I’m playing defense. I don’t want anyone to score on me. I’m just an animal.”

Like almost all other college programs, Kentucky still doesn’t have a schedule locked down, as administrators try to cobble together a slate that, like college football, will probably see changes due to the pandemic. In the meantime, he’s focused on learning to play in the Calipari system and getting to know all his new teammates.

“It’s a process, but we are working. We’re still working right now.”