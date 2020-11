Kobe Clark made his college debut Wednesday in Georgetown’s 70-62 win over UMBC Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The former Vashon Wolverine only scored a single point after coming off the bench, but turned into the Hoyas’ second-leading rebounder, snagging 10 boards in the winning effort.

It looks like he’s winning over the Georgetown faithful early on.

Kobe Clark definitely more ready to play than people were saying. Always thought he was an underrated signing. Felt Jabril-like to me — Hoya Fan (@WeAreGeorgetown) November 25, 2020

6. Really liked what I saw out of Kobe Clark. Crashes the boards like a madman and a good passer. Has a lot of Jagan-esque intangibles.



7. Holloway over Sibley? Not great, Bob. — Matt Halchak (@matty_hal) November 25, 2020