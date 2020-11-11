Vashon keeps D1 hoops pipeline churning on National Signing Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Another signing day, another round of Vashon Wolverines putting their names on the dotted line to play Division 1 college basketball starting next season. On Wednesday, two more players made it official with their commitments on the first day to sign in the November period.

Small Forward Nick Kern chose VCU over Saint Louis University, DePaul and others, in a video posted to Instagram after practice Wednesday morning.

Also signing Wednesday was a player who hasn’t played a minute for Vashon, at least not yet.

Point Guard Keshon Gilbert, a St. Louis native who moved to Las Vegas before his freshman year, moved back here over the summer. He’ll go back to Las Vegas next year after signing Wednesday with UNLV.

Over the summer, Gilbert played with the Bradley Beal AAU program.

Vashon's next toughest UNLV PG Keshon Gilbert showcased this past weekend at the Bradley Beal Elite Combine! @BradBealElite @kg2times pic.twitter.com/zfMmV7BADj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 2, 2020

Gilbert told FOX2 that his older brother went to Vashon and that the Wolverine program has always felt like family. Despite the change in address, Gilbert says his goal is still to get to the state finals and win a championship.