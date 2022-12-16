This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 16, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games. Chaminade at CBC, Whitfield vs Troy Buchanan, St. Charles West vs Jennings, Hazelwood West vs Zumwalt West and DeSmet at SLUH.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, December 16 , 2022. It features of these high school basketball games.

Eureka at Howell

Borgia at Duchesne

Local prep sports expert Jim Powers gives his weekly prep sports shout outs as well.