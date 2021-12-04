Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 3, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 3, 2021.

It features highlights of these Missouri high school football championship games.

Class 5 – Holt vs Webb City

Class 2 – Lutheran St. Charles vs Lamar

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne also previewed tomorrow’s Class 3 title game, featuring St. Mary’s. They will play St. Pius X out of Kansas City. The Dragons will be going for their first ever state championship in football.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, December 3, 2021. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Principia at Valley Park

(Girls): Parkway South at Parkway North

Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers shared the early season state rankings in Missouri High School Basketball. Several St. Louis area teams are highly ranked as the basketball season starts to get up to full speed.