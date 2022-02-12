Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 11, 2022

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Screen Shot 2019-11-15 at 7.46.08 PM
February 19 2022 07:41 am

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 11, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.
Belleville East at O’Fallon
SLUH at Chaminade
(boys): Liberty at Zumwalt South
(girls): Liberty at Zumwalt South

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone Show. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.
(boys): MICDS at John Burroughs
(girls): MICDS at John Burroughs

Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers gave his weekly prep headlines as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Popular

Latest News

More News