Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 12, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 12, 2021. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.
Summit at University City
O’Fallon Christian at DuBourg
Hazelwood Central at Marquette
SLUH at Chaminade
Holt at Howell Central
(girls): St. Joseph’s at Howell Central
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 12, 2021 features Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers giving their weekly shout outs. This week’s recipients were Incarnate Word girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes getting his 600th career win as a coach. The Bayless boys basketball team won their first conference championship since 1973! The final shout out is to the Nerinx Hall swimming and diving teams who won yet another championship.