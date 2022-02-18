Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 18, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.
(boys): Webster Groves at Eureka
(girls): Eureka at Webster Groves
Priory at Westminster
Chaminade at CBC

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 18, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.
DeSmet at SLUH
Borgia at Cardinal Ritter

Local prep sports analyst Jim Powers gave his weekly shout outs.

