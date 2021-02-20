Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 19, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 19, 2021.. It featured highlights of the following high school basketball games.
Eureka at Webster Groves
CBC at Chaminade
SLUH at DeSmet
Washington at Zumwalt South
(girls): Warrenton at St. Charles West
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 19, 2021 featured prep sports analyst Jim Powers’ prep headlines. He recognized the Howell boys basketball team for winning their seventh straight conference title. Another shout out went to the Howell North girls basketball team. They won again tonight to raise their season record to 16-5. The Knights won just five games last season. Jim also recognized the Kirkwood girls swimming and diving teams for winning the Class 2 state championship.