Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 25, 2022

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. -- Hundreds of bars across the U.S. are honoring fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz on what should have been his 21st birthday.

He may not be here to enjoy it, but thousands of people are buying Jared Schmitz a drink to honor his birthday.

"I bought a bucket of beer for Jared," said Sandi Alexander, who was celebrating at Town Square Pub and Grub Friday night.

Schmitz was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in August and his family wanted to make sure his 21st birthday is remembered. Mark Schmitz, Jared's father, had the idea of getting a few local bars to honor Jared's birthday and donate proceeds to The Freedom 13, a nonprofit organized by the Schmitz family to help veterans and their families.