Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 26, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 26, 2021.
It features highlights of these high school basketball games.
Webster Groves at Vashon
Miller Career at St. Mary’s
Liberty at Zumwalt North
Holt at Zumwalt South
Trinity vs O’Fallon Christian – Class 3, District 5 Championship game
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 26, 2021 looks back at CBC alum Christian Little making his first collegiate start for Vanderbilt University this past week. Little pitched three scoreless innings to win his collegiate debut.
Prep sports analyst Jim Powers gave his weekly shout outs to these boys high school basketball teams, DeSmet, Priory, Lift for Life and Zumwalt North.