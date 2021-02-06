Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 5, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 5, 2021.
It features highlights of the following high school basketball games:
(boys): Eureka at Kirkwood
(girls): Cardinal Ritter at Webster Groves
(boys): St. Louis Christian at Vashon, check out the monster poster dunk by Vashon’s Nicholas Kern!(girls): St. Joseph’s at Incarnate Word
(boys): Parkway West at Parkway Central
(girls): Whitfield at Westminster
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 5, 2021 features Prep Zone headlines. Prep sports analyst Jim Powers talks about high school basketball returning to action in Illinois, the DuBourg boys high school basketball team on their five game winning streak and Mid-States hockey playing their quarterfinal games.