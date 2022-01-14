Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 14, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 14, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.

CBC at Chaminade

SLUH at Vianney

Tolton at St. Mary’s

Collinsville at Belleville East

Edwardsville at Alton

(girls): Hazelwood West at Alton

Fox 2 Prep Zone host Daniel Esteve and prep sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed Carl Reed’s resigning as DeSmet football coach.

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 14, 2022. It features a look at the Incarnate Word girls basketball team that’s won 49 straight games! Prep sports analyst Jim Powers gives his weekly shout outs as well.