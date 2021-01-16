Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 15, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 15, 2021. It features highlights of the following high school basketball games.
(boys): Eureka at Ladue
(girls): Duchesne at Ladue
(boys): Chaminade at CBC
(boys): DuBourg at DeSmet

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 15, 2021. It features highlights of the MICDS at John Burroughs boys high school basketball game. Local prep headlines were also discussed with Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers.

