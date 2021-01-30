Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 29, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 29, 2021/
The weekly prep show featured highlights of these high school basketball games:
Chaminade vs Lutheran North
Oakville vs Hazelwood West
Kirkwood vs DeSmet
Lafayette vs Parkway West
Vianney vs Webster Groves
(girls) Webster Groves vs Cor Jesu
Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone features a shout out to St. Charles West High School basketball player Mia Nicastro. She scored her 1,000th career point in last night’s Warriors win over Orchard Farm. Nicastro is only a junior, so quite an accomplishment! Prep Zone host Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers also discussed the decision by Illinois officials to finally let their high school basketball teams begin to play games. Those games should start a week from now.