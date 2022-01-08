Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 7, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 7, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Parkway West at Marquette

Ladue at Parkway Central

Westminster at Priory

Eureka at Parkway North

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local prep sports expert Earl Austin Jr. previewed what’s to come in local high school basketball in 2022.

This is Segment 2 of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 7, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games. Boys: Lutheran South at Duchesne and girls: Lutheran St. Charles at Duchesne. The segment also featured 7 foot 2 inch CBC center John Bol.