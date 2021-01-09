Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 8, 2021

This is Segment One of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 8, 2021.

It features highlights of these high school basketball games:

(boys) Zumwalt North at Zumwalt South

(girls) Zumwalt North at Zumwalt South

(boys) Webster Groves at Pattonville

(boys) Confluence at CBC

(girls) Lift For Life vs Cor Jesu

This is Segment Two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 8, 2021. It features highlights of these high school basketball games:

(boys): Parkway North at Eureka

(girls): Ladue at Eureka

Eureka High School girls basketball player Kate Hillyer scores here 1,609th point tonight becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer in girls basketball. Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers gives his Prep Headlines as well.