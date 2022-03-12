Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Friday, March 11, 2022

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 11, 2022. Fox 2 Sports reporters Daniel Esteve and Mikala McGhee and local prep sports analyst Jim Powers break down tomorrow’s Missouri High School boys basketball quarterfinal playoff games .

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 11, 2022. Fox 2 Sports reporters Daniel Esteve and Mikala McGhee and local prep sports analyst Jim Powers break down tomorrow’s Missouri High School girls basketball quarterfinal playoff games .

