Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 12, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Matress/Fox 2 Prep Zone. It features highlights of these high school basketball playoff games.
New Madrid County Central at Vashon
Cardinal Ritter at DeSmet
Troy-Buchanan at Zumwalt North
Lift for Life vs. Hartville
This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, March 12, 2021. It features Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and prep sports analyst Jim Powers talking about the start of spring high school football in St. Louis. They also gave shout outs to the Lutheran South High School boys basketball team. They will be going to the Final Four next weekend for the first time since 1973! Illinois high school basketball won’t crown state champions, but there will be conference championships. In the talented Southwestern Conference, East St. Louis will play Edwardsville for the title on Saturday afternoon.